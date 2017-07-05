Review: The Melody of You and Me

After dropping out of university and breaking up with her girlfriend of three years, Chris Morrison’s life is now a mind-numbing mess. She doubts that working at the small neighborhood bookstore is going to change that. The rest of her time is spent mostly playing guitar and ignoring the many messages her mother keeps sending her about going back to college. But one day, an adorable and charming new bookseller waltzes her way into Chris’s life. Josie Navarro is sweet, flirty, and she always has a new book in her hands. The two girls start a fast friendship that, for Chris, holds the promise of something more. But is she reading too much into this or is it possible that Josie feels the same way?

I don’t read New Adult very often because I generally prefer YA, but my book friends have been gushing about this one for months so I figured I’d give it a shot. I’m always down for some good f/f, especially when the MC has an underrepresented identity such as, in this case, pansexual. (To be clear, however, the author does not consider this rep ownvoices.) Furthermore, the LI is a lesbian and Filipino. In addition, the MC’s roommate is queer and Cuban-American and her coworker Lily is queer and is the protagonist of the next book in this series.

I’m also a sucker for romances between musicians and dancers. Chris, the MC is a guitarist and Josie, the LI, is a ballet dancer. I also love it when the issues of privilege are discussed regarding the dance world, since I have witnessed these myself as a musical theatre student and know ballet dancers who have first-hand experience surrounding the world of dance and its problems.

Also, Chris and Josie work in a bookstore together. Could this setup be any better if it tried? Actually, yes it could. Because Chris has recently dropped out of university and struggling to find her place in the world, which is an experience I have dealt with myself very recently.

I also loved the references to pop culture, especially queer pop culture. I was really happy to see the author Tess Sharpe mentioned, because she wrote the first book with a bisexual protagonist that I ever read.

Overall, the writing style is nice and unobtrusive, but the writing does get a little awkward during the first sex scene. It wasn’t terrible, but a marked enough difference that I found a little distracting. Certainly not enough to be a deal-breaker for potential readers, and it’s also worth noting that English is not this author’s first language.

The sex is fairly detailed but that’s not really an issue for me. I just don’t want anyone going into this book with the wrong idea of what they’re about to read.

I am also really happy with the normalisation of female masturbation and queer desire. These kinds of things are important to see in fiction. Up until this year, I can’t even recall reading books where girls masturbate.

I also absolutely adore Chris’s love interest, Josie. She’s so bright and energetic and sweet with a bit of a mischievous streak.

THE MELODY OF YOU AND ME is an adorable f/f novella and I highly recommend it. Everything is cute and it definitely doesn’t feel like it’s as short as it is.

