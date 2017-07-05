CampNaNoWriMo Day 5: 14k

Things are still going pretty well for me. I have moments where the words are hard to get out every so often, but I’m still able to push through it all. Plus, I got to write a part of this novel that I’ve been looking forward to for months. Yay!

If I keep up my current rate of writing, I’ll hit my 20k goal in two days. Then the pressure will be nicely off for the rest of the month. I might try to hit 50k just for shits and giggles, but I’m not going to cry about it if I don’t get there. I wasn’t sure how things would go for me when I started writing this month since I hadn’t actually written much for the entirety of June, so I’m already doing better than expected.

At least, when I do end up hitting a wall, I won’t have too much pressure to push through it. I probably will anyway, because I’m a stubborn ass sometimes, but at least it’s not the end of the world if I don’t.

Anyway, I’m rambling. Moving on.

In today’s issue of Tweeting Random Shit About My WIP:

#WIPjoy Day 5: A line in which your world comes alive:

#WIPjoy 5: "Tesana is squishing sand between her toes with a kind of childlike awe that makes me want to squeeze her." — Ann Elise Monte (@annelisemonte) July 5, 2017

And because of reasons:

There are only like three named heterosexuals in this WIP and I'm considering making 2 of them queer. pic.twitter.com/OKyhfEoV6R — Ann Elise Monte (@annelisemonte) July 5, 2017

And now here is my excerpt. This banter relies a bit on some context:

Farlan and Argyle are both little people and are married to teach other. Huntsman is aroace, is King’s closest friend and bodyguard and has helped raise Eira from birth. King is Eira’s father and the guildmaster of the thieves guild. Eira and Princess Tesana are a couple at this point.

“It will be a tight fit for you,” Argyle agrees, “but the tunnel isn’t too long.” “I think the big man can tolerate crawling for a short period of time,” says Farlan. He eyes me up and down. “Eira may have to bend a little bit.” Huntsman just sighs and straightens his rucksack. “Fine. Let’s do this before I change my mind.” Argyle pulls a lantern and a tinderbox from his rucksack. He gets it lit and enters the tunnel first. Farlan pushes me in next, with Huntsman following close behind. Farlan brings up the rear with another lantern. I do have to bend down a bit so I don’t bump my head, while Argyle in front of me sets a steady pace, totally unhindered by the size of the tunnel. “The things I do for you,” Huntsman mutters behind me. “Yes, and I’m grateful,” I reply. I can’t really turn around to see whether he really is crawling, but I can hear him breathing a little heavily with effort, so I suspect that he is. “Why are you only serious when I’m trying to be funny?” “Oh, you were being funny? I honestly couldn’t tell.” “Brat.” “Who knew the Huntsman was just a glorified babysitter?” Farlan says somewhere behind me. “I’ve been babysitting King for years,” says Huntsman. “The fae know he can’t fight for shit.” “You don’t think anyone can fight for shit,” I remind him. “Because they can’t.” “I think I do okay.” “Compared to an infant, perhaps.” “We can’t all be enormous axe-wielding scary men.” “More’s the pity.” “I could do with more axe-wielding scary men in my life,” says Argyle. “No, you couldn’t,” Farlan replies. “Purely for security purposes, of course. I married you for a reason, you grump.” “Uh-huh.” “I would say I have never been more nauseated by two people in my life, but I was present at King’s second wedding,” says Huntsman. “You’re allowed to be grossed out, though,” I say. “As if anyone’s going to give you shit for it, Mr Axe-Wielding Scary Man.” “That is the worst nickname.” Huntsman mutters an ouch under his breath; his hand must’ve landed on a piece of rock I managed to avoid. “I swear, if you and this princess of yours become yet another disgusting couple, I’m quitting.” “We’ll try to contain our undying love in front of you.” “I am far too aromantic for this conversation.”

