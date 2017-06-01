#AsianLitBingo Wrapup

/ Ann Elise

So WordPress is a horrible creation that completely did not save my draft last time I tried to do this. So let’s try again.

As part of Asian Lit Bingo, I set out to read seven books by Asian authors in May. And then I hit a reading slump, but I did manage to read three. I’ll list them beneath the bingo board.

AsianLitBingo for covers

West Asian MC: Does My Head Look Big in This? by Randa Abdel-Fattah

Central Asian MC: Jamilia by Chingiz Aimatov

South Asian MC: When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon (review)

These were all ownvoices.

May wasn’t a great reading month for me. I probably shouldn’t have taken on this challenge at all, but at least I got some reading done.

 

3 thoughts on “#AsianLitBingo Wrapup

