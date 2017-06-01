So WordPress is a horrible creation that completely did not save my draft last time I tried to do this. So let’s try again.
As part of Asian Lit Bingo, I set out to read seven books by Asian authors in May. And then I hit a reading slump, but I did manage to read three. I’ll list them beneath the bingo board.
West Asian MC: Does My Head Look Big in This? by Randa Abdel-Fattah
Central Asian MC: Jamilia by Chingiz Aimatov
South Asian MC: When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon (review)
These were all ownvoices.
May wasn’t a great reading month for me. I probably shouldn’t have taken on this challenge at all, but at least I got some reading done.
Advertisements
3 thoughts on “#AsianLitBingo Wrapup”
Nice choices. How did you like Jamila?
LikeLike
It was lovely, and the descriptions were amazing.
LikeLike
Challenges (and reading slumps) can be tough to juggle but thank you for taking part in the challenge!
LikeLiked by 1 person