AsianLitBingo TBR

Because I clearly didn’t have enough on my reading and writing plate already, I’ve decided to participate in the Asian Lit Bingo, created by Shenwei @ READING (AS)(I)AN (AM)ERICA.

It’s a similar concept to the Diversity Bingo I’m also taking part in, though the aim here is just to read at least a full row of five–either vertically, horizontally or diagonally–rather than necessarily completing the whole board. Some people are aiming to be overachievers, but I don’t think I am capable of such a feat at this point in my reading life.

Here are the rules, as written by Shenwei themself on their announcement post.

Eligible Books:

Fiction books should have an Asian main character (can be one of several main characters) and be by an Asian author to qualify. It does not have to be #ownvoices, but reading #ownvoices books is strongly encouraged!

Nonfiction books should be by an Asian author with a focus on Asian people, whether it’s a[n] [auto]biography, history book, essay collection, etc. A nonfiction book can count for prompts other than the nonfiction square provided that it that focuses on a person/group that corresponds to that prompt (e.g. an autobiography of a Asian trans woman could count for either the nonfiction category or the LGBTQIAP+ Asian MC category).

The free space is for any book with an Asian main character by an Asian author.

And here’s the board:

Because of financial constraints, I’m doing the diagonal from the top left corner to the bottom right, plus a couple extra squares for fun and profit. I’m able to find books on this diagonal that I already own, can get from the library, or get as cheap/free ebooks or e-ARCs.

Now, onto my TBR:

I’ll try to include what additional categories these books are eligible for, but I will very likely miss some. Apologies in advance.

East Asian MC: Flowers of Luna by Jennifer Linsky (which also fits a few other categories such as SFF with Asian MC, LGBQIAP+ Asian MC, Queer Romance with Asian MC, Multiracial/Multiethnic Asian MC, and Romance with POC/Indigenous Love Interest. I think it might fit other categories but I’m not sure.)

West Asian MC: Does My Head Look Big In This? by Randa Abdel-Fattah (also fits Asian Muslim MC, Religious Asian MC, Contemporary with Asian MC)

Free Space: Fire Boy by Sami Shah (also fits South Asian MC, SFF with Asian MC, possibly Asian Muslim MC). AT THIS TIME OF WRITING, THE KINDLE VERSION OF THIS BOOK IS FREE ON MANY VERSIONS OF AMAZON.

Central Asian MC: Jamilia by Chingiz Aimatrov (also fits Historical Fiction with Asian MC, Translated Work by an Asian Author)

South Asian MC: When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon (also fits Contemporary with Asian MC, Romance with POC/Indigenous Love Interest)

Bonus:

South-east Asian MC: Another Word for Happy by Agay Llanera (also fits Queer Romance with Asian MC, Contemporary with Asian MC, Romance with POC/Indigenous Love Interest)

SFF with Asian MC (If I get approved for the ARC): The Epic Crush of Genie Lo (also fits East Asian MC)

There are also prizes to be won as part of Asian Lit Bingo. I’ll paste Shenwei’s information below:

Contest 1 – Equal Opportunity/Participation Contest Every person who participates in the reading challenge and reads at least 3 books for the challenge will have one entry each for this contest. The winner will be randomly drawn. If somehow the winner drawn is the same as the winner of the second contest, I will draw a different winner. Prize: Your choice of one 2017 release by an Asian author. Open to international. Contest 2 – Extra Credit/Merit-Based Contest For the more competitive folks, the competition for the prizes is based on the number and type of books you read and review for the challenge. The person who accumulates the most points wins. Here is the point system: 1 point per book read

1 extra points per #ownvoices (ethnicity-wise) book (so 2 points total for an #ownvoices book)

1 point per review for qualifying books Prize: Your choice of one 2017 release by an Asian author, plus a custom-designed mug with a book quote of your choice by Aentee @ Read At Midnight. Open to international.

Safe to say I will not win the extra credit contest, but I’ll be posting at least a few reviews over the course of the month anyway and I’m under the impression all the books I’m reading are OwnVoices.

Shenwei’s masterpost also links to a document listing a whole lot of suggestions of what to read for the month, so if you’re struggling you can take a look at that.

Happy reading!

