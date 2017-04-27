Diversity Spotlight Thursday (April 27)

Diversity Spotlight Thursday is a weekly meme created by Aimal at Bookshelves and Paperbacks that focuses on highlighting diverse books. The rules are simple. You need to pick three books to post about, one for each of the below categories, in Aimal’s words:

A diverse book you have read and enjoyed A diverse book that has already been released but you have not read A diverse book that has not yet been released

So without further ado:

A Diverse Book I Have Read

THE INTERROGATION OF ASHALA WOLF is a dystopian novel with an Indigenous Australian protagonist, written by an Indigenous author. The story’s incredibly confusing at first, but I stuck with it and discovered there was a very good reason for that. Nothing is what it seems and that made it a compelling read. The use of terms that have very loaded meanings in contemporary Australia add additional layers to the worldbuilding. And the m/f couple didn’t tick me off, which is always a bonus since I can barely stand m/f most of the time.

Here’s my review. And the blurb:

“There will come a day when a thousand Illegals descend on your detention centres. Boomers will breach the walls. Skychangers will send lightning to strike you all down from above, and Rumblers will open the earth to swallow you up from below. . . . And when that day comes, Justin Connor, think of me.” Ashala Wolf has been captured by Chief Administrator Neville Rose. A man who is intent on destroying Ashala’s Tribe — the runaway Illegals hiding in the Firstwood. Injured and vulnerable and with her Sleepwalker ability blocked, Ashala is forced to succumb to the machine that will pull secrets from her mind. And right beside her is Justin Connor, her betrayer, watching her every move. Will the Tribe survive the interrogation of Ashala Wolf?

A Diverse Book On My TBR

AKATA WITCH is a fantasy set in Nigeria, written by an author whose parents are Nigerian. A sequel is coming out later this year and Okorafor also wrote the science fiction novella BINTI, which I’m also planning to read at some point. I need more diverse SFF in my life and this one sounds like it’ll be an exiting journey.

Here’s the blurb:

Akata Witch transports the reader to a magical place where nothing is quite as it seems. Born in New York, but living in Aba, Nigeria, twelve-year old Sunny is understandably a little lost. She is albino and thus, incredibly sensitive to the sun. All Sunny wants to do is be able to play football and get through another day of school without being bullied. But once she befriends Orlu and Chichi, Sunny is plunged in to the world of the Leopard People, where your worst defect becomes your greatest asset. Together, Sunny, Orlu, Chichi and Sasha form the youngest ever Oha Coven. Their mission is to track down Black Hat Otokoto, the man responsible for kidnapping and maiming children. Will Sunny be able to overcome the killer with powers stronger than her own, or will the future she saw in the flames become reality?

A Diverse Book Releasing Soon

WHEN DIMPLE MET RISHI is a romantic comedy with Indian-American protagonists that stems from an arranged marriage. It’s gotten great early reviews so I’ve got high hopes that it’s going to be a good read when I finally get my hands on it.

Indian-American protagonists? A positive contemporary arranged marriage? Girls in tech? It all sounds great. These reviews in particular make it sound amazing. It releases at the end of May.

And now here’s the blurb:

A laugh-out-loud, heartfelt YA romantic comedy, told in alternating perspectives, about two Indian-American teens whose parents have arranged for them to be married. Dimple Shah has it all figured out. With graduation behind her, she’s more than ready for a break from her family, from Mamma’s inexplicable obsession with her finding the “Ideal Indian Husband.” Ugh. Dimple knows they must respect her principles on some level, though. If they truly believed she needed a husband right now, they wouldn’t have paid for her to attend a summer program for aspiring web developers…right? Rishi Patel is a hopeless romantic. So when his parents tell him that his future wife will be attending the same summer program as him—wherein he’ll have to woo her—he’s totally on board. Because as silly as it sounds to most people in his life, Rishi wants to be arranged, believes in the power of tradition, stability, and being a part of something much bigger than himself. The Shahs and Patels didn’t mean to start turning the wheels on this “suggested arrangement” so early in their children’s lives, but when they noticed them both gravitate toward the same summer program, they figured, Why not? Dimple and Rishi may think they have each other figured out. But when opposites clash, love works hard to prove itself in the most unexpected ways.

