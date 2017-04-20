Diversity Spotlight Thursday (April 20)

Diversity Spotlight Thursday is a weekly meme created by Aimal at Bookshelves and Paperbacks that focuses on highlighting diverse books. The rules are simple. You need to pick three books to post about, one for each of the below categories, in Aimal’s words:

A diverse book you have read and enjoyed A diverse book that has already been released but you have not read A diverse book that has not yet been released

So without further ado:

A Diverse Book I Have Read

It’s been a while since I read this one and it was one of the first diverse books I reviewed on this blog. Sophie is a bisexual girl with chronic pain and is a recovering painkiller addict. This book is part character study and part murder mystery with a narrative that shifts between the past and present. I loved the slow reveals pertaining to the deceased Mina and watching Sophie heal.

This was the first book with an on-the-page bisexual protagonist that I read, so it holds a special place in my heart.

Here’s my review and the blurb.

Nine months. Two weeks. Six days. That’s how long recovering addict Sophie’s been drug-free. Four months ago her best friend, Mina, died in what everyone believes was a drug deal gone wrong – a deal they think Sophie set up. Only Sophie knows the truth. She and Mina shared a secret, but there was no drug deal. Mina was deliberately murdered. Forced into rehab for an addiction she’d already beaten, Sophie’s finally out and on the trail of the killer—but can she track them down before they come for her?

A Diverse Book On My TBR

ANOTHER WORD FOR HAPPY is waiting on my Kindle app for me to read it. I saw someone rec it (on Twitter?) a while back so I picked it up for only a few dollars. A gay Filipino character written by a Filipina author? Sweet. I also love pianist characters, so yes please.

What does it take to come out of the closet? Since he was thirteen, Caleb has always known he’s gay. Now a college freshman, he falls in love for the first time. If it’s true that love conquers all, then will Caleb finally find the courage to reveal his secret? In this tale about family, friendship and self-discovery, find out how Caleb discovers the path to the freedom he’s always longed for. Here’s a hint: it involves doing things outside his comfort zone, such as joining a spoken word group!

A Diverse Book Releasing Soon

I read an e-ARC of HOW TO MAKE A WISH recently and fell in love. It’s a gorgeous little story about a bisexual girl who has to parent her own spiralling mother and a biracial lesbian grieving for the loss of her own. You know what else? One of them’s a pianist and the other’s a ballet dancer. As a performer who used to play the piano, I love seeing characters with musical inclinations.

It’s adorable and releases May 2.

Here’s my review. And the blurb:

All seventeen year-old Grace Glasser wants is her own life. A normal life in which she sleeps in the same bed for longer than three months and doesn’t have to scrounge for spare change to make sure the electric bill is paid. Emotionally trapped by her unreliable mother, Maggie, and the tiny cape on which she lives, she focuses on her best friend, her upcoming audition for a top music school in New York, and surviving Maggie’s latest boyfriend—who happens to be Grace’s own ex-boyfriend’s father. Her attempts to lay low until she graduates are disrupted when she meets Eva, a girl with her own share of ghosts she’s trying to outrun. Grief-stricken and lonely, Eva pulls Grace into midnight adventures and feelings Grace never planned on. When Eva tells Grace she likes girls, both of their worlds open up. But, united by loss, Eva also shares a connection with Maggie. As Grace’s mother spirals downward, both girls must figure out how to love and how to move on.

