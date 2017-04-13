Diversity Spotlight Thursday (April 13)

I’ve seen this around a few times, so I’m finally jumping on the bandwagon. Diversity Spotlight Thursday is a weekly meme (but let’s be honest; I’m too slack to do this every week) hosted by Aimal at Bookshelves and Paperbacks. The rules are pretty simple: come up with three diverse books, one you’ve read, one on your TBR and one that’s releasing soon. See Aimal’s linked post for more details.

So, without further ado:

A Diverse Book I Have Read

I can’t believe it took me so long to read Unicorn Tracks by Julia Ember, but I finally got around to it earlier this year. While it could have benefited from being a little longer, Julia creates a vivid fantasy world with enchanting characters and a gripping storyline with an f/f romance.

Here’s my review. And the blurb:

After a savage attack drives her from her home, sixteen-year-old Mnemba finds a place in her cousin Tumelo’s successful safari business, where she quickly excels as a guide. Surrounding herself with nature and the mystical animals inhabiting the savannah not only allows Mnemba’s tracking skills to shine, it helps her to hide from the terrible memories that haunt her. Mnemba is employed to guide Mr. Harving and his daughter, Kara, through the wilderness as they study unicorns. The young women are drawn to each other, despite that fact that Kara is betrothed. During their research, they discover a conspiracy by a group of poachers to capture the Unicorns and exploit their supernatural strength to build a railway. Together, they must find a way to protect the creatures Kara adores while resisting the love they know they can never indulge.

A Diverse Book on my TBR

History is All You Left Me by Adam Silvera is literally sitting on my bedside table, waiting for me to pick it up. I’m a real angst monster, so there was no question that I needed to get my hands on this book. I’m not a huge crier when reading (except during Dumbledore’s funeral in HBP but that was an exception, not the rule), but this book looks like a solid candidate to crack my cold, black heart. By all accounts, this book has great ownvoices OCD rep as well as the queer rep and the sheer heart-shattering sadness waiting to prey on the unaware.

You’re still alive in alternate universes, Theo, but I live in the real world where this morning you’re having an open casket funeral. I know you’re out there, listening. And you should know I’m really pissed because you swore you would never die and yet here we are. It hurts even more because this isn’t the first promise you’ve broken. OCD-afflicted seventeen-year-old, Griffin, has just lost his first love – his best friend, ex-boyfriend and the boy he believed to be his ultimate life partner – in a drowning accident. In a desperate attempt to hold onto every last piece of the past, a broken Griffin forges a friendship with Theo’s new college boyfriend, Jackson. And Griffin will stop at nothing to learn every detail of Theo’s new college life, and ultimate death. But as the grieving pair grows closer, readers will question Griffin’s own version of the truth – both in terms of what he’s willing to hide, and what true love ultimately means…

A Diverse Book Releasing Soon

I read the e-ARC of Noteworthy by Riley Redgate a little while ago and I still love it. An impoverished, bi, Chinese-American MC at a performing arts school? Um, heck yes.

I related to Jordan’s coming to terms with her bisexuality and with the general struggles of being a performing arts student. It also touches on racial, gender and class issues. And it has a non-irritating m/f pairing, which is an achievement since I regularly get sick of reading m/f.

This book is releasing on May 2nd, so get on it. Here’s my review. And the blurb:

It’s the start of Jordan Sun’s junior year at the Kensington-Blaine Boarding School for the Performing Arts. Unfortunately, she’s an Alto 2, which—in the musical theatre world—is sort of like being a vulture in the wild: She has a spot in the ecosystem, but nobody’s falling over themselves to express their appreciation. So it’s no surprise when she gets shut out of the fall musical for the third year straight. Then the school gets a mass email: A spot has opened up in the Sharpshooters, Kensington’s elite a cappella octet. Worshiped … revered … all male. Desperate to prove herself, Jordan auditions in her most convincing drag, and it turns out that Jordan Sun, Tenor 1, is exactly what the Sharps are looking for.

Advertisements