Camp NaNoWriMo: Yeah, I’m doing it. Kinda.

April’s been a weird month so far. Between performance commitments early in the month and then the life-destroying bag of gigabytes that is Mass Effect Andromeda, I haven’t gotten all that much done. I managed to read and review my ARC of The Upside of Unrequited literally the day before it expired and I’ve written very little for this month’s Camp NaNoWriMo. I expected that, so I’ve set my goal low at 15k. And managed to fall behind even that low bar.

But that’s okay. I’ve got time. I’ve written 10k in a day before, so I know I can pull myself back into the race. Probably helps that I finished said bag of gigabytes yesterday. I wasted a lot of time wrestling that thing into obedience with all the technical problems, but it’s done. I always get really stubbornly committed to things that don’t really matter in the long run. Like Bioware video games.

Anyway.

My Camp NaNoWriMo project is an f/f retelling of Snow White and Sleeping Beauty. It’s a little under-researched and under-planned at present, but writing at least part of a draft should give me an idea of what I need to do on those fronts. I don’t often create entirely new fictional worlds, but that’s what I’m doing here and oh my god I am bad at naming things. So, aside from the protagonists, pretty much nothing has a name. Hello, “the empire” this and “the kingdom” that. Here’s the world’s roughest summary:

Tesana, the last princess of [kingdom], was doomed from birth when the king and queen refused to invite the fairy queen to her Naming Day. A century later, Eira, princess of thieves and product of a fairy deal that gave her life and killed her mother in return, is on the run from her murderous stepmother. When both princesses are cursed to eternal slumber, only true love’s kiss will save them. But when they meet in the dream world and fall in love, they quickly realise that a kiss in the dream world is not the same as a kiss in real life. One must wake up to save the other. There are more types of love than just romance, but the princesses are doomed to watch helplessly while Eira’s loved ones fail to realise the power to save her rests in their hands.

I hate my writing at the moment so I probably won’t post many excerpts, if any. It’s been a while since I’ve started a new project entirely from scratch and it feels terrifyingly undercooked. I should probably do it more often, then, so I can get used to the feeling again.

Hopefully I’ll have something workable at the end of this. After several projects that have fallen to pieces, I think I’m finally owed something that’s worth sharing in its entirety.

