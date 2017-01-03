My #DiversityBingo2017 Reading List

I’ve been chopping and changing my reading list over the last couple weeks, but I think I’ve finally gotten a pretty solid hold on what I’m going to read. Some of these are books I already owned or planned to read anyway. Other ones I’ve only heard about because of this reading challenge. Most are YA, but a few aren’t.

First, for those unaware, Diversity Bingo 2017 is a Twitter-based reading challenge dedicated to reading more diverse books. The aim is to fill all 36 squares, but the organisers do encourage people to still participate on a smaller scale if that’s too many. Here’s the sheet:

And here is what I’m planning to read for each square (disclaimer: I’m not an expert so while I don’t think these books have bad rep as far as I know, I could be wrong). Thanks to Anjulie for telling me about Canva so I could actually at some artistic decency to my blog posts.

Romance w/ a trans MC: Coffee Boy by Austin Chant

Nonbinary MC (ownvoices): Symptoms of Being Human by Jeff Gavin

SFF w/ disabled MC: Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Practicing Jewish MC: Wide Awake by David Levithan

Indian MC (ownvoices): When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon

Displaced MC: Shadows Cast By Stars by Catherine Knutsson

MC w/ an underrepresented body: Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy

Neurodiverse MC (ownvoices): History is All You Left Me by Adam Silvera (OCD character and author)

Retelling w/ MC belonging to LGBTQIA+: Now I Rise by Kiersten White

Bisexual MC (ownvoices): Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde

MC w/ an invisible disability: Fans of the Impossible Life by Kate Scelsa

MC w/ and anaphylactic allergy: My Year of Epic Rock by Andrea Pyros

MC of colour in SFF: Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova

Ownvoices Latinx MC: The Inexplicable Logic of My Life by Benjamin Alire Saenz

Free choice: Georgia Peaches and other Forbidden Fruit by Jaye Robin Brown

Non-western (real world) setting: Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor

Ownvoices: The Flywheel by Erin Gough (also known as Get It Together, Delilah!)

MC w/ chronic pain: Ascension by Jacqueline Koyanagi

West Asian setting: The Girl from the Well by Rin Chupeco

Arab MC (ownvoices): Habibi by Naomi Shihab Nye

MC w/ wheelchair: The Defectives by Burgandi Rakoska

Book by author of colour: Another Word for Happy by Agay Llanera

Biracial MC (ownvoices): The Girl from Everywhere by Heidi Heilig

Pansexual MC (ownvoices): The Melody of You and Me by M. Hollis

Black MC (ownvoices): The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

MC on the ace spectrum (ownvoices): Fourth World by Lyssa Chiavari

LGBTQIA+ MC of colour: Not Your Sidekick By CB Lee

Visually impaired MC: Run by Kody Keplinger

Book set in Central America: The World in Half by Cristina Henriquez

Contemporary World arranged marriage: Written in the Stars by Aisha Saeed

Indigenous MC (ownvoices): The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf by Ambelin Kwaymullina

Diverse non-fiction: Redefining Realness by Janet Mock

PoC on the cover: Shadowshaper by Daniel Jose Older

D/dEAF/hard of hearing MC: You’re Welcome, Universe by Whitney Gardner

Immigrant or refugee MC: The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon

Hijabi MC (ownvoices): Does My Head Look Big in This? By Randa Abdel-Fattah

I might still change some of these, depending on if I find something else that sounds more up my alley. Some categories, such as the LGBTQIA retelling category, proved difficult since I’ve already read so many LGBTQIA retelling because of the 12 days of diversity challenge I took part in last year. The LGBTQIA character in the book I chose is the slightly less main character out of the two POVs, but I’m going easy on myself on that front because I do have quite a few queer reads anyway.

Hopefully this list will help anyone still struggling to find books for all the categories.