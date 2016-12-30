12DaysofDiversity Marian by Ella Lyons

Crossposted to Goodreads and Amazon. And I accidentally posted it on the Australian version of Amazon as well because I don’t know how to internet. My rating between the American and Aussie site is slightly different owing to the fact I was the only reviewer on the Aussie site and didn’t want to be mean.

When Marian Banner moves to the glittering city of Nottingham with her father, Sir Erik the Fortunate, her entire life changes. She is no longer allowed to run about the countryside in trousers and braids, climbing fences and shooting turkeys, but is thrust into a life of dresses and jewels and dancing lessons, none of which Marian is particularly pleased about. Her dark mood changes when she meets a tiny whip of a girl called Robin Hood. Robin is fierce and brave, and wants more than anything to become a knight, regardless of her gender. Together they explore the city, becoming fast friends along the way. As time passes, their friendship into something bigger and scarier and far more wonderful. But then Marian’s father is killed in service to the king and she catches the king’s eye. Can Robin save her one more? Or will Marian discover how to save herself?

My last book. Wasn’t sure I’d make it, but here we are. I only had to read six but I wanted to read eight because of reasons.

I started off quite liking this book. The writing style was easy to read without appearing overly simplistic and, while that remained the case for the whole book, I did find my opinion of the plot and characters souring a little bit.

I didn’t mind Marian. Early on she was quite whiny, but given her age and circumstances at the time, I was willing to cut her some slack. She became a lot more tolerable once she was a bit older. Robin was entertaining at first, but her later possessiveness and outright cruelty to Marian due to circumstances outside her control really grated on me.

There are multiple cases of almost-rape in the story. The first could’ve easily been removed without affecting the story all that much, but the second was tied right into the plot. I suppose I should’ve expected it given many version of Robin Hood have Marian under the same kind of threat, but I still found it a little bothersome.

I also found the ending to be a little lacking. Marian was put in a horrible situation, but the solution, when it did come, was almost glossed over. The ending in itself also seemed very sudden.

All this said, I did like Marian’s use of her femininity to persuade those at court and also keep herself informed of the goings-on in the kingdom and abroad. It’s great to see that kind of strength being promoted here, since not every girl can be a warrior but that doesn’t mean those who aren’t are weak.

I did like this book. I just wish there had been a little more to it.