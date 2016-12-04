DiversityDecBingo My Reading List

So this month a group of Twitter users have come together to host a diverse reading challenge (yes, I know I’m already doing one shh).

I’m planning to complete a diagonal row from the top left corner to the bottom right since I have access to something for each of those already. Not all of my selections are quite set in stone yet, but here’s what I’m planning to read (don’t mind any ridiculous formatting issues–Wordpress has decided I don’t deserve nice things).

Non-Western Cultural Fantasy

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova

I’ve had this on my TBR for a bit and finally have the time to read it.

I wasn’t 100% sure if this one counted since it is set in Brooklyn, so I’ll also count The 99th Bride by Catherine F. King towards this one as well, just in case, since I’m reading it anyway for the Retelling Readathon.

Muslim Main Character

Tell Me Again What a Crush Should Feel by Sara Farizan

I’ve had this one sitting on my TBR for a while. I double-checked to make sure the MC is actually Muslim and it seems to have been categorised as such, so hopefully that’s the case.

Free Space

I’m not sure about this category yet. Pretty much any book I’m going to read at some point this month will count, since I’m almost exclusively reading diverse books at the moment. It’ll likely be something from the Diversity Retelling Challenge I’m doing later in the month, like my pick for the Non-Western Cultural Fantasy category above.

SFF w/ LGBTQIA+ Character

The Abyss Surrounds Us by Emily Skrutskie

I’ve heard so many good things about this book and I finally got my hands on it myself. I’ve been taking it with me in case I felt like reading during downtime between shows, but didn’t end up doing that. I’ll probably start reading it today.

Asexual or Aromantic Character

We Awaken by Calista Lynne



Let’s be honest here. The cover is at least 50% of the reason why I picked up this book. Look at it.