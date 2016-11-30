NaNoWriMo Day 29: 53k (plus excerpt)

I didn’t fully expect to write 2k today, but slow and steady in front of the TV got me most of the way there and the rest fell into place in under an hour. The plot’s coming along, though I still have my misgivings. I am feeling more affection for the novel as a whole, so it’s possible the thing’s salvageable if I can bring myself to finish it. I figure I’m about halfway through because the first few chapters are full of unnecessary crap. Easy to cut, at least.

It’s show week so we’re in our final rehearsals for the end of year showcase. My sprained ankle means I’m not dancing, but simply being in the room with everyone else is pretty damn exhausting in its own right.

I’m not super enthused by the excerpts I had to choose from, since I prefer not to post ones that occur earlier in the novel than what I’ve already posted. I usually go for ones written on the day I’m talking about, but sometimes cheat a little.

This excerpt is Selene and Mathias’s second date, after they’ve just made up due to Mathias sticking his nose into Selene’s business about her illness (moonsickness, but he doesn’t know that). He’s learned his lesson about boundaries.

Phoebe returned and brushed my hair. “I think we should leave your hair down.” “So I have a place to hide? Good thinking.” Phoebe sighed. “No, Selene. Because your hair’s pretty. Now shut up and put on your jacket.” There was no arguing with her when she channeled Mum. So on the jacket went. Mathias was chattering away downstairs. I could hear the rest of the family down there. Phoebe dragged me down with her. “Connor’s not killing him yet,” she whispered as we stepped into the lounge room. Connor was leaning against the archway to the kitchen, watching Mum and Dad talking to Mathias. Phoebe dropped my handbag onto my shoulder. It took Mathias a few seconds longer to notice me than it did the rest of the family. “Hey!” he said, face opened wide with a grin. “You look great.” I shrugged. “Thanks. Phoebe’s handiwork.” “Well, in all fairness, she had a pretty great canvas to work with.” Connor groaned and disappeared into the kitchen. Dad snickered. Real mature, Dad. “Ignore the children,” Mum said, leaning over the back of the couch with a handful of ten dollar notes. “Don’t let him pay for you, honey.” “I don’t mind,” Mathias said. I slipped the money into my wallet. “Don’t question her. Just don’t.” “That’s my life motto,” said Dad. “Do you want to be stabbed by an angry pregnant woman?” said Mum. “Not particularly, dear.” I made a beeline for a door. “Are you going to drive us, Dad? Or are you just going to keep poking the bear?” “I’m coming, I’m coming.” Somehow, we managed to get out the door without any bloodshed. Mathias and I slid into the back of my family’s shitty car. It was about damn time we got a bigger car, preferably before the baby came. “I’m starting to get the impression Connor’s gonna egg my house anyway,” Mathias said as we pulled out of the driveway. “He won’t do anything that’ll upset me,” I assured him. “Aside from the fact he’s my brother and he cares about me enough not to do that to me, I’m also more than capable of giving just as good as I get.” “Sometimes I’m not sure if you two are twins or the leaders of rival nations,” said Dad. “Depends on the day.” I loved Connor, obviously. Our sparring was more tongue-in-cheek than evidence of any actual serious rivalry. “Never have twins,” Dad told Mathias. “I’ll do my best.” Mathias gave me a sideways glance, like he wanted to say something else but was afraid of awakening my father’s protective instincts. “Buddy, you don’t to worry about me passing on the twin gene,” I told him. “Trust me.” “I’ll take your word for it.”